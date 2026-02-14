Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,420 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 101,196 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of VMO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.
The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.
