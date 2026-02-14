Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,420 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 101,196 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Performance

Shares of VMO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Opp

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,039.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

