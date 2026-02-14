Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Materion

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. Materion has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Materion

Here are the key news stories impacting Materion this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,998 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 798,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materion by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 360,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 286,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.