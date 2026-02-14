Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $391.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.51 and a 200-day moving average of $570.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.77.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,914,925. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

