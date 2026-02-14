Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 20.3% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $52,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 400.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 915.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

