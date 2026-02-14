WJ Financial Advisors LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after buying an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,717,000 after buying an additional 745,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

