WJ Financial Advisors LLC Takes $995,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $35.20 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

