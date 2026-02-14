Swf LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Swf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,039,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.5% of Swf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI and chip optimism supports QQQ because the ETF has heavy exposure to large-cap tech and semiconductor names that benefit from AI demand. This bullish view can sustain inflows into the fund. Believe It: Chip Stocks Aren’t as Expensive as Investors Think
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing historical performance around Nasdaq highs suggests long-term buyers may still favor QQQ, supporting continued demand for the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Market updates showing QQQ strength in pre-market trading add short-term momentum and can attract technical buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is unlikely to meaningfully affect QQQ flows or sentiment. (Days-to-cover reported as 0.0 based on average volume.)
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-driven tech bubble and which names could fail introduce downside risk to richly valued large-cap tech holdings in QQQ; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or rotation. AI Bubble, Tech Funeral? Who Will Fail And Who Will Double Down?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (hawkish NFP / stronger jobs) can lift yields and pressure growth/large-cap tech relative to cyclicals, creating a downside catalyst for QQQ in the near term. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market warning pieces and technical/cycle caution (e.g., “market overdue for sharp correction”) increase tail-risk and could prompt de-risking out of QQQ if sentiment deteriorates. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
