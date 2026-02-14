XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on XPO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $154.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $207.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in XPO by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

