InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$15.12 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.53. The stock has a market cap of C$420.91 million, a P/E ratio of 302.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About InPlay Oil
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.