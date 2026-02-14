InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$15.12 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.53. The stock has a market cap of C$420.91 million, a P/E ratio of 302.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

