FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the shipping service provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:FDX opened at $374.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $380.86.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

