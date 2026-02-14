Orora Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ORA)

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

In other Orora news, insider Claude Tardy purchased 20,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$44,800.00. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

