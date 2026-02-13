New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of VTWO opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

