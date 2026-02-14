GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.4% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TSYY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Get GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.