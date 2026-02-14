GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.4% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of TSYY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $26.15.
