MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 44,952 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

