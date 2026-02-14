China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CYD stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Yuchai International by 752.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 849,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 440,278 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 545.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

