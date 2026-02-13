Robert Lorne Abel Sells 1,230 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $16,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,891.35. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Schrodinger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schrodinger this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

