Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $781,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,186.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $2,534,750.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,269.38. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $871,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,792,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,700,047.90. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 510,836 shares of company stock valued at $33,603,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and $100 price target while raising several multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2030 to $3.08). The firm’s continued Buy stance and bigger long?term earnings lifts support a bullish growth narrative. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and $100 price target while raising several multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2030 to $3.08). The firm’s continued Buy stance and bigger long?term earnings lifts support a bullish growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Early commercial reports indicate a strong start for REDEMPLO — favourable initial uptake and revenue contribution from the product can materially improve near?term top?line and reduce reliance on future pipeline milestones. ARWR: Strong Start for REDEMPLO Commercialization…

Early commercial reports indicate a strong start for REDEMPLO — favourable initial uptake and revenue contribution from the product can materially improve near?term top?line and reduce reliance on future pipeline milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports for February show anomalous/zero values (0 shares, NaN change) and a 0.0 days ratio — the data appear unreliable and do not provide a meaningful signal on bearish positioning. (No actionable short?interest takeaway.)

Short?interest reports for February show anomalous/zero values (0 shares, NaN change) and a 0.0 days ratio — the data appear unreliable and do not provide a meaningful signal on bearish positioning. (No actionable short?interest takeaway.) Negative Sentiment: Alongside the long?term upgrades, HC Wainwright trimmed several near?term forecasts and cut FY2026 estimates materially (FY2026 EPS lowered to -$2.83 from -$2.03), and made small downgrades to early?2027 quarterly EPS. Those nearer?term profit downgrades could weigh on expectations for upcoming quarters despite the Buy rating. Arrowhead (ARWR) analyst notes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

