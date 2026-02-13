Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after buying an additional 185,712 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.