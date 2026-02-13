Sean Ellis Purchases 18,000 Shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) Director Sean Ellis acquired 18,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $22,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 178,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,841.52. This represents a 11.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Entera Bio Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 243.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting Entera Bio this week:

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating (supports upside narrative and may attract growth/bio investors). Neutral Sentiment: Retail/media coverage highlighted insider buys and optimistic retail sentiment, which can amplify volatility but doesn’t guarantee sustained buying. (MSN coverage). MSN Article

Retail/media coverage highlighted insider buys and optimistic retail sentiment, which can amplify volatility but doesn’t guarantee sustained buying. (MSN coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest entries in feeds are inconsistent/zero (NaN increases) — data appears unreliable and does not provide a clear short?pressure signal. Monitor official exchange short?interest reports for clarity.

Reported short?interest entries in feeds are inconsistent/zero (NaN increases) — data appears unreliable and does not provide a clear short?pressure signal. Monitor official exchange short?interest reports for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Despite the insider buying and a Buy rating, shares are trading lower today — likely driven by limited liquidity (small market cap), mixed institutional moves (some funds reduced positions previously), and mixed analyst coverage (Buy and Sell ratings produce a Hold consensus), which can produce short?term selling pressure.

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

