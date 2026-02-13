Short Interest in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Grows By 113.3%

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,071 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 15th total of 18,782 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of JHCP stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.
John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.
