Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

