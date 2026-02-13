Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,247 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

