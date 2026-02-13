RFG Advisory LLC Has $685,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.52 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

