Columbia Bank Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Columbia Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Columbia Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $684.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

