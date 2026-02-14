Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,137 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PULS stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is currently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

