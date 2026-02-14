Sierra Ocean LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Sierra Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHE stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

