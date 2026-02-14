NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,592,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 98,947 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 8.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,416,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

NVDA stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

