V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $20.00 price objective on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

V.F. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VFC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852. The trade was a 99.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 40,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in V.F. by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1,635.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research refreshed forward earnings models and is materially more bullish than consensus — projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.09 and FY2028 EPS of $1.44 (consensus ~ $0.73). Zacks also models sequential quarterly recovery (examples: Q2 2028 $0.64, Q3 2028 $0.78), which supports a stronger forward valuation for VFC.

Zacks Research refreshed forward earnings models and is materially more bullish than consensus — projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.09 and FY2028 EPS of $1.44 (consensus ~ $0.73). Zacks also models sequential quarterly recovery (examples: Q2 2028 $0.64, Q3 2028 $0.78), which supports a stronger forward valuation for VFC. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results (Jan. 28) topped estimates: Q? EPS $0.58 vs. $0.43 expected and revenue $2.88B vs. $2.81B expected — evidence of demand resilience across key brands that underpins near?term momentum.

Recent reported results (Jan. 28) topped estimates: Q? EPS $0.58 vs. $0.43 expected and revenue $2.88B vs. $2.81B expected — evidence of demand resilience across key brands that underpins near?term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (annualized $0.36, ~1.8% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — supports income investor interest and signals management confidence in cash flow.

Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (annualized $0.36, ~1.8% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — supports income investor interest and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional holders have recently increased positions (e.g., Segall Bryant & Hamill, Russell Investments, New York State Common Retirement Fund), indicating conviction from larger, professional investors.

Several institutional holders have recently increased positions (e.g., Segall Bryant & Hamill, Russell Investments, New York State Common Retirement Fund), indicating conviction from larger, professional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains mixed: most brokers rate VFC a Hold with a consensus price target near $18.22; a few firms (Barclays) are overweight while others remain neutral — implies limited near?term analyst catalyst upside.

Wall Street coverage remains mixed: most brokers rate VFC a Hold with a consensus price target near $18.22; a few firms (Barclays) are overweight while others remain neutral — implies limited near?term analyst catalyst upside. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated market item: Gaudium IVF plans an IPO Feb. 20 (not material to V.F.). Gaudium IVF and Women Health to float IPO on Feb 20

Unrelated market item: Gaudium IVF plans an IPO Feb. 20 (not material to V.F.). Negative Sentiment: Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares on Feb. 10 at ~$21.30 (proceeds ~$142k), reducing her holding to 40 shares — a large percentage reduction that can be viewed negatively by some investors and may add short?term selling pressure. SEC filing: Form 4

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

