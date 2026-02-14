Renishaw (LON:RSW) Issues Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 68.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,225 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 2,100 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,660.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,472.35.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D John Deer sold 207,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total value of £7,112,167.50. Also, insider Richard McMurtry sold 26,376,468 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total value of £906,031,675.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,926,468 shares of company stock valued at $92,492,417,580. Corporate insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,920.

View Our Latest Report on Renishaw

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future.

We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today’s environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.