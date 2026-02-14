Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 15,889 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.23. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 33,335 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $3,198,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $23,906,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,467,023 shares of company stock valued at $372,428,890.

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamental — CoreWeave reported a quarter (Nov. 10) that beat EPS and revenue expectations and posted very strong year-over-year revenue growth, which remains a key bullish underpinning for the stock.

Short-interest data published in mid?February appears unreliable/blank (reports show 0 shares / NaN change), so there’s no clear short?pressure signal from the public data at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Market calendar note: commentary reminding investors to “mark your calendars for February 26” — likely referencing an upcoming event or report investors should confirm. Read More.

Large legal overhang — multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Rosen, Schall, BFA, DJS, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced or are soliciting participation in securities class actions alleging the company misled investors about its ability to scale data?center/AI infrastructure and meet guidance; March 13 is the lead?plaintiff filing deadline. This broad, multi?firm activity raises potential litigation risk, investor distraction, and settlement exposure.

Critical coverage — a Seeking Alpha piece flags "too many red flags" ahead of Q4 earnings and raises questions about execution and disclosures; such analysis can amplify negative sentiment and volatility.

Insider selling — director/executive Brannin Mcbee disclosed multiple sales on Feb. 9 totaling roughly 166,665 shares (reducing their position by ~29%), executed near ~$95.9 per share; heavy insider liquidation may be read negatively by the market.

Analyst caution — coverage notes (e.g., Zacks) highlight the company's strong share gains over the past year but warn about heavy debt, rising capex and guidance cuts — factors that could limit upside if execution or growth slows.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Roth Mkm began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 target price on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

