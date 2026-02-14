Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGE. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 254,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 184,653 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 179,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGE stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

