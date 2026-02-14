Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Decreases By 29.6%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,785 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 222,571 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.6%
WNTR traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 684,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,302. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.
About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF
