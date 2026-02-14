Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Decreases By 29.6%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,785 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 222,571 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.6%

WNTR traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 684,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,302. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

