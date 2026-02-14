SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,979 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 35,194 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,156,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

XNTK stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. 21,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.06. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $159.43 and a 1-year high of $295.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

