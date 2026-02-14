BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.09. 61,727,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 77,367,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

