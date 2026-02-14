Everest Management Corp. Purchases 10,050 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Everest Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for approximately 0.7% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.5% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Dividend Announcement

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1933 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

