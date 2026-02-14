DDD Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore decreased their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Key AbbVie News

AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY 2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock's rally.

AbbVie advanced a toxin-based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later-stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises.

Completion of a Korean post-market study adds supportive real-world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise.

Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released.

AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS's selection of Botox for Medicare drug-price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty.

Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near-term upside and may limit multiple expansion.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

