Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.420-7.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $113.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

FRT stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 guidance and expects FFO above Street estimates, signaling confidence in leasing demand and rent growth — supportive for future cash flow and valuation. Press Release

Management raised FY?2026 guidance and expects FFO above Street estimates, signaling confidence in leasing demand and rent growth — supportive for future cash flow and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong leasing, higher occupancy and is advancing its residential development pipeline while targeting near?6% core FFO growth for 2026 — a strategic mix that can boost long?term cash flow growth. MSN Article

Company reported strong leasing, higher occupancy and is advancing its residential development pipeline while targeting near?6% core FFO growth for 2026 — a strategic mix that can boost long?term cash flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared at $1.13 per share (annualized yield ~4.3%), supporting income investors and making the REIT more attractive to yield-seeking holders. (Company disclosure)

Quarterly dividend declared at $1.13 per share (annualized yield ~4.3%), supporting income investors and making the REIT more attractive to yield-seeking holders. (Company disclosure) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and comparisons are mixed — some writeups re-evaluate FRT vs. peers (e.g., NETSTREIT) and highlight differing analyst views; expect analyst revisions and commentary to drive short?term trading. AAII Comparison

Analyst coverage and comparisons are mixed — some writeups re-evaluate FRT vs. peers (e.g., NETSTREIT) and highlight differing analyst views; expect analyst revisions and commentary to drive short?term trading. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed on EPS/FFO: reported EPS and FFO slightly below consensus (FFO ? $1.84 vs. ~$1.86 estimate) and same?store POI/comp growth showed signs of slowing — a potential near?term headwind for sentiment and multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 841,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,434,000 after acquiring an additional 646,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,415,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,109,000 after purchasing an additional 344,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 129.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 412,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,815,000 after purchasing an additional 232,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

