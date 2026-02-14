Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lion had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $760.53 million for the quarter.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.34. Lion has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

About Lion

Lion Corporation, trading under the ticker LIOPF on the OTC Pink market, is a Tokyo-based company specializing in consumer and industrial chemical products. The firm is best known for its oral care and personal hygiene offerings, as well as household cleaning solutions. Through a combination of proprietary research and strategic partnerships, Lion aims to deliver innovative, science-backed products that cater to both domestic consumers and commercial clients.

The company’s core business activities are organized into several segments.

