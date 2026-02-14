ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.83%.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

