Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $305.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $380.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,763,824,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,785,000 after acquiring an additional 318,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,443,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More.

Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX's growth and margin plans. Read More.

FedEx detailed multi?year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high?margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash?flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock's appeal to income?oriented investors. Read More.

FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer?term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long?term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More.

A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short?term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

Some market commentary flagged a weaker "catalyst" profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near?term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More.

Evercore raised its target to $364 — still below the current price — reflecting at least one analyst's more conservative near?term view and adding a counterpoint to the broad upgrade trend. Read More.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

