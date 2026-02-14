Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.9167.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amentum from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.
Amentum stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amentum has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.
Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.
