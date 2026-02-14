Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.9167.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amentum from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Amentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amentum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amentum Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,614,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,529,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 52.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amentum has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.