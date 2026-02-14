Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

