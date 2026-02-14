Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 489,079 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2,036.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,079 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 6.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% in the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

