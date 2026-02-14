168,071 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,000. Prologis comprises 1.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

