DDD Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,861 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,144,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after buying an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

