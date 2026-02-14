Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,805 iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,047,000.

IWC stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $176.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index and includes equity securities issued by issuers with total market capitalizations ranging from approximately $50 million to $550 million, though these amounts may change from time to time.

