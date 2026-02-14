Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence Seidman Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Seidman acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $76,976.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 195,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,714.61. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small? to mid?sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision?making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

