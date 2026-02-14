Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Director Marc Poulin Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.78, for a total transaction of C$128,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$641,700. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE:RCH opened at C$43.83 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$44.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.97.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RCH. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCH

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.