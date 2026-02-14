Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Director Marc Poulin Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.78, for a total transaction of C$128,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$641,700. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position.
TSE:RCH opened at C$43.83 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$44.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.97.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.
