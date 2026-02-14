Strategic Energy Resources (ASX:SER) Insider Daniel Loughnan Buys 6,000,000 Shares

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Loughnan bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.
Strategic Energy Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Strategic Energy Resources Company Profile
