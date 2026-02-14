Strategic Energy Resources (ASX:SER) Insider Daniel Loughnan Buys 6,000,000 Shares

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Loughnan bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores copper, gold, and mineral sands. It holds 100% interests in the East Tennant copper-gold project located in Northern Territory; and the Ambergate heavy mineral sands project located in Western Australia, as well as the South Cobar, East Cowal, South Cowal, Northeast Mundi, and Garema projects located in New South Wales. The company also holds interests in the Gawler Craton copper-gold project located in South Australia; and the Isa North project situated in Queensland.

