Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,163 shares of company stock worth $127,920,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

